Boot Barn: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $46.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.53.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $425.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $170.6 million, or $5.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $357 million to $364 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.70 to $5 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion.

Boot Barn shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.80, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOT