OrthoPediatrics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Monday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.5 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $148 million to $151 million.

