Installed Building Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.3 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $659.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP