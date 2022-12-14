Trip.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Wednesday reported profit of $37 million in its third quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $968 million in the period.

