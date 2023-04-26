Pilgrim’s Pride: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $4.17 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPC