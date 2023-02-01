8x8: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) _ 8x8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, 8x8 said it expects revenue in the range of $184 million to $187 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $743.4 million to $746.4 million.

