Intapp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The software developer posted revenue of $92 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Intapp said it expects revenue in the range of $92.5 million to $93.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 7 cents to 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $349 million to $350 million.

