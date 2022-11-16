Ezcorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) _ Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.

The Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $233.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.2 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $886.2 million.

