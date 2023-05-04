OneSpan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $57.6 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $232 million to $242 million.

