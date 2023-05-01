FMC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $196 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.66 to $1.86. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.49 billion.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.34 to $7.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.22 billion.

