Nice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71.2 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $568.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.9 million, or $4 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.92 to $2.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $559 million to $569 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.28 to $8.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion.

