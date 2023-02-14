NMI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $72.9 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $133.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $292.9 million, or $3.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $523.3 million.

