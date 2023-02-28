Sempra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $449 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.14 billion, or $6.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.44 billion.

Sempra expects full-year earnings to be $8.60 to $9.20 per share.

