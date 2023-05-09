Globe Specialty Metals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Tuesday reported profit of $21 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $400.9 million in the period.

