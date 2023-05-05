Arbor Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $94.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $327.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319 million.

Arbor Realty Trust shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 38% in the last 12 months.

