    Oconee Federal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

    February 14, 2023 GMT

    SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Monday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Seneca, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

    The holding company for Oconee Federal Savings posted revenue of $5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.3 million.

