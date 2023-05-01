Sprouts Farmers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $76.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 61 cents to 65 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.58 to $2.68 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFM