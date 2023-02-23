Bally’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Thursday reported a loss of $487.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $8.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $576.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $425.5 million, or $7.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.26 billion.

Bally’s shares have climbed 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.48, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

