Provident Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) — Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Monday reported net income of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Amesbury, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

