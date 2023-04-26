Universal Stainless: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $512,000 in its first quarter.

The Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The specialty steel maker posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period.

