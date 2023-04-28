CB Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 77 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

CB Financial Services shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $21.77, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

