McKesson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.08 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $7.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.34 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $70.49 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.48 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $25.75 to $26.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCK