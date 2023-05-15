Altisource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — CHRISTIANSTED, Virgin Islands (AP) — Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Christiansted, Virgin Islands-based company said it had net income of $1.68.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

Altisource shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sevenfold in the last 12 months.

