Pfizer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $24.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.2 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $67 billion to $71 billion.

