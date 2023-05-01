Flexsteel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period.

