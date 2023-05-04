Trinity Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) on Thursday reported net income of $22.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 52 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIN