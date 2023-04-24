P.A.M. Transportation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — TONTITOWN, Ark. (AP) — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) on Monday reported profit of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tontitown, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $221.7 million in the period.

