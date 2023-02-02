Atlassian: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $205 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $872.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $842.5 million.

