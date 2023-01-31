McDonald’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.9 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.59.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.93 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.7 billion.

