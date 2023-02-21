Element Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.7 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $573.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $187.2 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

Element Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.43 per share.

