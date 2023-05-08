Sixth St: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX