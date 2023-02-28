Smart Sand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $703,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $255.7 million.

