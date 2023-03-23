Heron Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $182 million, or $1.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $107.7 million.

Heron Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $99 million to $103 million.

