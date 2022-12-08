Phreesia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $40.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $73.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.2 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $273 million to $275 million.

