Photronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Tuesday reported profit of $37.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 60 cents.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.8 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $824.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Photronics said it expects revenue in the range of $203 million to $213 million.

