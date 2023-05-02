Horace Mann: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $353.9 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.30 per share.

