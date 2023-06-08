DocuSign: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $539,000.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $661.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $641.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $679 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion.

