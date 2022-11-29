OrganiGram: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) _ OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Moncton, New Brunswick-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.9 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $111.3 million.

