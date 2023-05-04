AEP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $397 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share.

AEP shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6.5%. The stock has fallen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEP