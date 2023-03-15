March 15, 2023 GMT
Tutor Perini: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) — Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $92.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share.
The construction company posted revenue of $906.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $210 million, or $4.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.
Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings to be 45 cents to 65 cents per share.
