Banco BBVA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $107.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $784.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $462.9 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.35 billion.

Banco BBVA shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.09, a rise of 68% in the last 12 months.

