Newmark Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $520.8 million in the period.

Newmark Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMRK