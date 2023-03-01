Winmark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported net income of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.86.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.4 million, or $10.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.4 million.

