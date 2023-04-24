WSFS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $62.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $289.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $245.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSFS