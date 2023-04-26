Spirit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.9 million in its first quarter.

The Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

