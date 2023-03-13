Omeros: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Monday reported earnings of $128.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 73 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.4 million, or 76 cents per share.

