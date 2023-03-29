Conn’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Conn’s Inc. (CONN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.79. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $334.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59.3 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

