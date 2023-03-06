Orthofix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Monday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.7 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $460.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Orthofix said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $743 million to $753 million.

