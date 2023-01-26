AP NEWS
    World Acceptance: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

    January 26, 2023 GMT

    GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Thursday reported profit of $5.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 78 cents per share.

    The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $146.5 million in the period.

