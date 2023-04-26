Arch Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $715 million.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.09 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

Arch Capital shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $72.29, an increase of 55% in the last 12 months.

